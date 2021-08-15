ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people are recovering after a shooting in Allentown on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 1700 block of S. 4th
St. around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police say when they arrived outside of the Antojos Restaurant they found three shooting victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police say the victims are uncooperative at this time.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Police say an arrest was made associated with a fight outside the restaurant during the shooting incident.
Juan Ortiz, 26 of Lansdale is charged with Simple Assault, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Tips can remain anonymous.