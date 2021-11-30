U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after an early-morning fire in Lehigh County.
More than a dozen fire departments responded to the two-alarm fire in the 8100 block of Main Street in Upper Macungie Township.
It broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in a building with three units, officials said.
The fire chief on scene said one woman was trapped in a bathroom on the second floor of the building and fell out of the window.
She and two other people were taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.
Firefighters spent at least two hours battling the blaze, and the building was heavily damaged.