EASTON, Pa. - Three children had a colorful experience in Easton Tuesday.

The kids participated in the “64 Seconds of Color” shopping spree.

Five-year-old Chase Batcheller of Broomall, Pa., 9-year-old Grayson Perazzo of Allentown, Pa., and 10-year-old Lydia Krueger of Mullica Hill, N.J., had 64 seconds—a nod to Crayola’s iconic box of 64—to dash through the world's largest selection of Crayola products at The Crayola Store, according to a news release from the Crayola Experience.

Helping the kids by acting as their “shopping carts” were Lcpl. Anthony Denunzio, Cpl. Taylor Hawkins and Sgt. Jennifer Jones.

At the end of the dash, the children were able to keep whatever products their Marine partner was holding. Crayola Experience said it then matched the collected toys and donated them to the Toys for Tots chapter for Lehigh and Northampton counties.

The “64 Seconds of Color” holiday event is an annual tradition for the brand. Sophia, Aidden and Olivia were randomly selected for the shopping spree after entering a raffle.