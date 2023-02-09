EASTON, Pa. - Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton are forming a three-city coalition to tackle shared issues.

All three mayors have been meeting regularly over the last year, and decided it's time to make it more formal and permanent, working together to advocate for the same issues, educate the public, and bring together private and public partners from all over the region.

"The ability for the three of us to say this is a priority. This isn't just a priority for Allentown, this isn't a priority for Easton, this isn't a priority for Bethlehem, it's a priority for all of us," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds. "I've always said a victory for Allentown, is a victory for Bethlehem. A victory for Easton, is a victory for Bethlehem."

They're starting with housing, homelessness, and sustainability.

"[These issues] know no geo-political boundaries," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "All three of them are important to the regions. We can't address climate change in Easton if we don't address it as a region."

The mayors will meet monthly as well as their staffs, with plans to conduct shared public forums, events, and media engagement.

"It's really about the three cities. About how is it that our staffs, how is it that the nonprofits within our cities, how can we work together on these issues?" Reynolds said.

The first official action is a Lehigh Valley green ribbon commission of business, institutional, and civic leaders to address climate change.

"When we three together say this is something our region needs to think about that raises the level of awareness," Tuerk said. "It's much more powerful for us to speak with a collective voice."

The mayors say they hope that by making it a formal coalition within their governments, this can be passed down from administration to administration and that continuity will be better for everyone.