PALMER TWP., Pa. - Three men are giving new meaning to the term "first responder."
"It was straight out of the movies last night. There's no doubt about it," said Andy Carr, a longtime volunteer with Palmer Township Fire Dept.
Carr, along with Matt Fredericks, who is also a volunteer with Palmer Township Fire Department, were off-duty Wednesday night. A guy by the name of Tom Hoopes was working nearby. All three were on Route 248 near Newburg Road in Palmer Township when a car suddenly crashed and caught fire.
"That's when I just simply pulled over and jumped out," Hoopes said.
"We went into action last night literally wearing the clothes on our back," Carr said.
"Everything clicked for me right away and it was second nature," Fredericks added.
All this happened before the 911 dispatch.
The men ran toward the burning car, heard the cries for help, and pulled two people out to safety in less than three minutes. They don't call themselves heroes. They say it was just simple teamwork.
"From the time that we got the patients out of the vehicle and we did an old-fashioned fireman's carry to get those victims away from the vehicle and we turn back the flames were out of the back of the vehicle," Carr said.
As for Hoopes, he hasn't had any emergency response training. The effort was all instinct.
As they say, no risk, no reward. And in this case the reward was saving two people's lives.
"I'm not a hero in my eyes this is what we do every day, this is why we have extensive training. Gentleman and individuals that stop on the side of the road and put themselves into harm's way I look at them as much more of a hero than myself," Carr said.