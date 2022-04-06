BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem has some big things coming.
"I realized I wanted to be a part of guiding and leading the future for our city," Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds said.
And although Reynolds is only three months into his term, his ties to the city started the day he was born.
"I grew up in the city of Bethlehem and I've spent my whole life here. Growing up in Bethlehem, it's a special community," Reynolds said.
Mayor Reynolds understands the city firsthand, making it that much easier to connect with residents, understand what it is they value, and ensure that everyone has a voice.
"We try not to use the pronoun I, it's more about we," Reynolds said.
The focus on "We" is one of the big themes surrounding his current initiative called Northside 2027. That initiative is a way to revitalize the city with things like a food co-op where a group of neighbors are working to open a community-owned, full-service grocery store.
Another focus for revitalization is on Friendship Park, one of the facilities that brings the northside area together.
Each plan gives residents the chance to voice what they need in their city.
"How many people can you get in the same role, that care about the same goals, that are all pushed in the same direction," Reynolds said.
Reynold's future plans will be laid out in detail during the 2022 State of the City Address Thursday at ArtsQuest from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.