BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night at city hall approved three separate land development plans for three mixed-use buildings.
117 E. Fourth St.
The first project features an eight-story facility with 70 apartments, first floor retail space and lower level parking including 34 spaces on a half-acre lot at 117 E. Fourth St.
The project, offered by developer Dennis Benner, is on the site of the former Southside Bethlehem Boys & Girls Club.
The proposed plan utilizes stepped-back floors and varying roof lines. The building would stand 80 feet fronting on Fourth Street and 92 feet on the Greenway. The project calls for for 40 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 10 studio apartments.
Chairman Robert Melosky asked Benner what his plan is for the first floor retail spot.
"I don't know what that answer is," Benner said. "I take it will have some type of food interest."
30 W. Fourth St.
In the second plan, the planning commission OK'd a seven-story building encompassing 22,750 square feet with 25 apartments and first floor retail at 30 W. Fourth St., also offered by Benner. The plan includes razing a vacant building currently on the site.
The design calls for gray brick and façade differentiations. Benner said Thursday night that 60% of the units would offer one bedroom, while 40% would have two bedrooms.
Like Benner's other plan, he is envisioning a restaurant on the building's first floor, featuring outdoor dining, in part, by extending the sidewalk.
"This would be a very attractive location for an eating establishment," Benner said. "It's very attractive for folks to be on the sidewalks."
319-327 S. New St.
The final plan approved involves the construction of an eight-story building with 47 dwelling units and nearly 3,000 square feet of first floor retail at 319-327 S. New St.
The building would be anchored by an eatery from Chef Rafael Palomino, who is one of the developers. Palomino has a number of restaurants, including three in the Lehigh Valley: Tapas on Main, Bethlehem; Cachette, Bethlehem; and Mesa Modern Mexican, Easton.
The plan before the commission Thursday night was revised to reduce the footprint of the proposed mixed-use building and remove the encroachment onto Graham Place and the Greenway.
Attorney James Preston, representing applicants Clark + Quinn Development Group and Palomino, told the commission they had negotiated a parking lease with the city parking authority for up to 100 spaces, although the contract had not been signed, as it is pending the plan's approval. The developer agreed to install pedestrian crosswalks on New Street.
"This project is a pretty big needle-mover for the Southside," Melosky said. "I'm a lot more pleased than last time."