Police in Northampton County are honoring several officers for going beyond the badge.

The county's Chiefs of Police Association gave out the Nathan Ogden Award Wednesday to three Colonial Regional Police officers.

They came to the aid of a six-year-old boy back in 2019 when his leg got caught under a lawnmower.

With their help, the boy survived the accident.

Wednesday was the 20th anniversary of the Odgen Award presentation.