NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele announced the arrest of Tyron Gresham, 24; Nasim Smalls, 24; and Aaron Walker, 20, all of Philadelphia, who are accused of illegally obtaining and reselling 37 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties, as well as one additional attempted purchase.
In total, the investigation reportedly found that Gresham purchased these firearms from Dec. 19, 2019 (soon after his 21st birthday), through May 13, 2021, with the additional attempted purchase occurring on May 18, 2021.
Of the 37 firearms allegedly purchased by Gresham, 17 were repurchased in Bucks County, 16 in Philadelphia and four in Montgomery County. Smalls and Walker, who are brothers, are not legally allowed to purchase or possess firearms, police say.
Just three of the 37 firearms have been recovered by police efforts, according to official reports. One firearm was recovered on July 1, 2021 by Michigan State Police when they stopped a vehicle that was stolen out of New York state. The other two were recovered by Philadelphia Police during separate arrests on June 5, 2021 and June 13, 2021.
The investigation began in May 2021. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau says it initiated the investigation into Gresham’s alleged firearms purchases after multiple red flags indicated that he was involved in “straw purchasing” firearms.
A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm, police say. People who are unable to legally purchase a firearm would include convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles and mentally ill individuals.
“The three recovered guns of the 37 purchased by Gresham shows just how far and wide the impact of gun trafficking and straw purchases can be. These guns travel quickly from the original purchaser to a criminal, who very soon uses it in illegal activity,” said DA Steele. “Illegal firearms on our streets are a significant threat to public safety and should concern every law-abiding citizen.”
The investigation was led by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) with assistance from the Hatfield Township Police, FBI Bucks and Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, Bensalem Township Police, Philadelphia Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Pennsylvania State Police, records show.
The investigation used surveillance, cellphone analysis, review of federal firearms forms and EROS electronic firearms records, social media analysis, search warrants, interviews and other methods of investigation to uncover the participants of the gun trafficking organization.
The investigation found that besides Gresham, who made all of the purchases, the scheme supposedly involved Smalls and Walker, who allegedly directed which firearms to purchase and handled the sales of the firearms to other individuals.
For many of the purchases, Smalls, Walker or both were believed to be in the vehicle while Gresham was in the gun shop making the purchase.
The defendants were each charged with multiple felony counts of Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Materially False Statements re Firearms Sale/Transfer, Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Criminal Use of Communications Facility, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities and multiple related offenses.
Gresham, Smalls and Walker were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Lawrence, who set bail for these defendants at $1 million cash for Gresham, and $500,000 cash each for Smalls and Walker.
The defendants failed to make bail and were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, police reports say. The preliminary hearing for all three defendants is scheduled for 9 a.m., July 21, 2021 by Magisterial District Judge William Maruszczak.
The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Allison Ruth and Samantha Arena of the Firearms Unit.