S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Three men have pleaded guilty in the killing of a Brooklyn bakery owner whose burned body was found in South Whitehall Township in 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Kevin Taylor, Gary Robles, and Michael Mazur pleaded guilty to being involved in the October 31, 2011, murder of Joshua Rubin.
After shooting and killing Rubin in Brooklyn, New York, the three men drove Rubin’s body to Pennsylvania, where they doused his body in lighter fluid and set it on fire, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Taylor and Robles pleaded guilty Friday, while Mazur pleaded guilty on July 1. All three defendants will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff.
The Department of Justice says Taylor, Robles, and Mazur planned to rob Joshua Rubin of a pound of marijuana. Taylor arranged by phone to purchase the marijuana from Rubin, while Robles agreed to bring a firearm to the robbery, according to the news release. Taylor and Robles waited inside an apartment while Mazur served as the lookout, authorities said.
Rubin entered the apartment, and Taylor and Robles demanded that Rubin give them the marijuana. When Rubin refused, Robles shot and killed Rubin, the Department of Justice said.
After the killing, Taylor, Robles, and Mazur put Rubin’s body into the trunk of a car and drove to South Whitehall Township, according to the news release. There, the three men put Rubin’s body in a garbage can, poured lighter fluid over the body, and set the body on fire, authorities said. Taylor, Robles, and Mazur then drove back to New York in the early morning hours, according to the Department of Justice.
In 2019 and 2020, prior to federal charges being filed in the case, Taylor paid cash bribes to a potential witness in an attempt to prevent the witness from speaking with law enforcement, the Department of Justice said.
The three men each pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. In connection with the guilty plea, each defendant admitted his role in the murder, according to the news release.
Taylor also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit witness tampering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, authorities said.
Robles also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, each of which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Mazur is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6. Taylor and Robles are each scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2022.