The first three buildings at Lou Pektor's River Pointe Logistics project were deemed not consistent with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's regional plan on Thursday.

The LVPC, a regional planning agency, reviews big developments in Northampton County to see if they conform to its FutureLV standards. At the suggestion of Commissioner Charles Elliott, LVPC staff recommendations for each of the three buildings will note that they are inconsistent with the regional plan.

That wording has no actual effect. The LVPC is an advisory body that does not approve or block development. Final decisions on land use will be made in Upper Mount Bethel Township, where Pektor is developing his 800-acre, 12-building industrial park.

Pektor owns the land and it is zoned for industrial use, and as UMBT Supervisor Martin Pinter said in 2020, "We can't stop Lou from building."

The three buildings discussed at Thursday's LVPC meeting will cover 1.9 million square feet, close to a third of the total planned development.

Pektor contends that the development, known as RPL, will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the township, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District. Opponents say it will bring in traffic, pollution and noise, changing their rural way of life.

RPL is on the eastern edge of the township, just off the Delaware River and near the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, providing access to Interstate 80 in New Jersey and New York City-area markets.

The potential for warehouses has been used to attack RPL, but Pektor says the land's location and access to rail service make it too valuable for distribution centers. He has said he plans to bring in food processors and other manufacturers.

The LVPC objections came down to the size of RPL, although supporters say it will cover just 3% of the township's 44 square miles.

Despite the "inconsistent" ruling, the commission finds some good things in RPL.

The development "has the potential to provide numerous economic benefits to the Township and Lehigh Valley, including jobs and tax revenues." Then the report notes, "However, the size and scale of the project significantly surpasses any existing development and infrastructure in the surrounding area."

The LVPC staff review went on to raise issues of traffic and a lack of housing for workers in the immediate area, leading to lots of commuting from Monroe County in Pennsylvania and Warren County, across the river in New Jersey. The commission report estimates RPL will generate 15,475 passenger-car trips and 3,015 truck trips on a typical weekday.

It is, as the staff report notes, "The largest development the Lehigh Valley has seen in recent memory." RPL is in the northeastern corner of the region.

The LVPC also noted that "The potential for this development to pay for itself now or in the future is questionable," a point that was disputed by Lou Pektor's daughter Lisa Pektor, who is project manager for RPL.

She pointed out that River Pointe includes an assessment on buildings that will fund emergency services and more in the township, compensating for a tax break granted to RPL by Northampton County.

LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said the commission does not consider taxing issues when reviewing plans.

Lisa Pektor also said that RPL is in talks with the Norfolk Southern Railroad about a rail bridge that the LVPC says may be too low for trucks.

"We know that some improvements do need to be made there," she said, adding that the bridge is not as low as indicated in the LVPC report.

Lou Pektor said that while RPL will have one major entrance, it will have four emergency access roads.