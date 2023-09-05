S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash jammed traffic on both directions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Lehigh Valley interchange, right on the border between Upper Macungie and South Whitehall townships.

State police say a tractor-trailer carrying industrial pipes hit a car on the northbound side, and the car flipped onto its roof.

First responders say three people were taken to the hospital.

The wreck caused backups on both sides of the turnpike, with one stretching onto Route 22.