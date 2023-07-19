ALBURTIS, Pa. - Three people are injured after an SUV smashed into a home in a Lehigh County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were inside the home on Main Street in Alburtis when the SUV went barreling into it. They were taken to the hospital, along with the driver.

A neighbor tells 69 News four people live in the home.

Officials say three were taken to the hospital, including the driver of the car and one woman inside the home. Neighbors say the woman's young son was there as well.

Officials could not confirm the age of the third person, but they do say it appears everyone is going to be okay.

Crews removed the vehicle from the home Wednesday evening.

Two dogs made it out of the home safely.

Police haven't released any information about the driver, and what exactly caused her to crash into the house is still under investigation.

But the mayor says this is a very narrow road, with an unexpected curve. She urges people to drive slowly, and with caution.