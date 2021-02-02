ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews in Lehigh County were out in the snowstorm Monday working to fix three water main breaks.
An 8-inch main broke at 23rd and Pennsylvania streets in South Whitehall Township Monday morning.
Two more breaks were reported later in the day in the city of Allentown -- one in the 800 block of South 11th Street, and the other in the 2400 block of South Church Street.
Weather made the repairs challenging, as snow had to be removed in order to get to the breaks, and cold temperatures, poor visibility and snowy road conditions also made things difficult, said the Lehigh County Authority.
All three breaks were fixed by about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the LCA said.