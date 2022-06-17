EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is hoping a few weeks of road work will help improve overall traffic flow downtown.
Work is set to start Monday to convert three one-way streets into two-way traffic.
Ferry, Spring Garden and Second streets will be converted in stages by section, the city said.
Crews expect each section to be closed for only one day, and when it reopens, it will be with the new two-way traffic pattern.
Easton police will post signs for upcoming closures three days ahead of time so drivers can move their cars. Cars that are not moved will be towed.
The project will start on Ferry Street between South Fourth and South Third streets, and move down Ferry Street, then Second Street, then Spring Garden Street, as long as a required traffic study is finished.
Work is expected to take about three weeks, as long as the weather permits. It's called the Two-Way Ring Road Conversion Project, which is part of the bigger Centre Square Renovation Project.