They are the voices of opioid addiction.

"I didn't feel like human, I didn't feel deserving," said Aaron Hitchens.

"It destroyed me," said Courtney Miller.

"I found him on the floor and I could tell he was already gone," said Abby Coombs.

But Miller, Hitchens, and Coombs are now deep in recovery.

When asked how to refer to him in the context of this story, Hitchens replied "When I identify myself, I just say addict."

Hitchens has track marks on his arms that remind him of what he's been through. A broken jaw led to his addiction and later theft fed it. He overdosed several times, but says the last time was intentional, because he felt trapped.

"I made it up in my mind that was pretty much the only way out," said Hitchens.

Hitchens says the kindness of a stranger who gave him a meal and a shower prompted him to commit to recovery more than two years ago. That's where he met Miller. The couple just had a baby.

"I actually started out using alcohol," said Miller.

Miller has been sober for nearly two years, but says before getting help, she overdosed twice in one week. The second time was while she was out shopping with her 11-year-old son.

"Right after they NARCAN'd me it was really fuzzy, but I remember my son standing there holding our shopping bags," said Miller.

Miller says she'll never forget the look of terror on her son's face. She says she decided to get clean so she could be with her family.

Overdose broke Coombs's family.

"My son's two. So, it's going to be a difficult conversation when he gets older," said Coombs.

Coombs says she's not sure how she'll tell her son his father died from an overdose. They met in rehab and were in recovery four years before it happened. She says she didn't see it coming.

Coombs is now a certified recovery specialist.

Coombs, Miller, and Hitchens regularly attend meetings at places like Change on Hamilton. They say there's power in talking about their recovery, because their words could inspire others to get help.

"It's going to be scary, it's going to be hard," said Coombs. "But once you get through the process, it's going to be easier."