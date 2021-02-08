Fatal crash Route 33 I-78 interchange Northampton County
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A violent crash in Northampton County on Friday left a young child dead and several others injured.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck around 8 p.m. on Route 33 south, as one vehicle was trying to exit onto Interstate 78 eastbound and the other was trying to get on I-78 westbound, state police said.

The vehicles collided, and one of the SUVs lost control, crashed into the concrete center median and rolled over. The 35-year-old driver, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, none of whom was wearing a seatbelt, were thrown from the car, state police said.

They, as well as a 16-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl who were also in the SUV, were all rushed to the hospital. The 3-year-old boy died of his injuries, police said.

The group is from the Manlius, New York area, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 54-year-old Wind Gap woman, was not injured.

The wreck closed the highway for hours while state police and the county district attorney's office investigated. The crash remains under investigation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.