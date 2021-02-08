LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A violent crash in Northampton County on Friday left a young child dead and several others injured.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck around 8 p.m. on Route 33 south, as one vehicle was trying to exit onto Interstate 78 eastbound and the other was trying to get on I-78 westbound, state police said.
The vehicles collided, and one of the SUVs lost control, crashed into the concrete center median and rolled over. The 35-year-old driver, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, none of whom was wearing a seatbelt, were thrown from the car, state police said.
They, as well as a 16-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl who were also in the SUV, were all rushed to the hospital. The 3-year-old boy died of his injuries, police said.
The group is from the Manlius, New York area, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 54-year-old Wind Gap woman, was not injured.
The wreck closed the highway for hours while state police and the county district attorney's office investigated. The crash remains under investigation.