ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 30-year-old man was hit and killed in Allentown Tuesday morning.

Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in the area of the 2000 block of Oxford Drive, according to a news release from the county coroner's office.

Arroyo was hit by a propane truck at 9:30 a.m., the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office says the cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to the collision.

Roads have reopened after a lengthy closure.

The Allentown Police Department and the coroner's office are investigating the incident, with the assistance of the coroner's office.