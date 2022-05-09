Lawsuit paperwork generic

The CNBC reality show "The Profit" and its host Marcus Lemonis are at the center of a $30-million fraud claim involving a Lehigh County business once featured on the program.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a trustee of Precise Graphix is pinning blame for the company's bankruptcy on NBC and the show's host.

The company's owners - brothers Dean and Keith Lyden - appeared on the show in 2015.

In each show, Lemonis offered money and his expertise to help struggling small businesses in exchange for an ownership stake.

But a lawsuit filed by the Precise Graphix trustee claims NBC and Lemonis "created a mob-style scam" that "disparaged" and "falsely portrayed the businesses they promised to help."

Lemonis vehemently denies the allegations.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you