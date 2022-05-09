The CNBC reality show "The Profit" and its host Marcus Lemonis are at the center of a $30-million fraud claim involving a Lehigh County business once featured on the program.
The Los Angeles Times reports that a trustee of Precise Graphix is pinning blame for the company's bankruptcy on NBC and the show's host.
The company's owners - brothers Dean and Keith Lyden - appeared on the show in 2015.
In each show, Lemonis offered money and his expertise to help struggling small businesses in exchange for an ownership stake.
But a lawsuit filed by the Precise Graphix trustee claims NBC and Lemonis "created a mob-style scam" that "disparaged" and "falsely portrayed the businesses they promised to help."
Lemonis vehemently denies the allegations.