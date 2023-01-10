ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall.

The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.

The site at 2300 Hanover Ave. is currently vacant.

The project calls for two site entry points and various amenities such as a pickleball court, freestanding garages, a park, a bicycle storage area and a clubhouse. About 10% of the proposed buildings are in Allentown, with 90% in Bethlehem.

Chairman Christian Brown called the project's scope "significant."

As it was a sketch plan, no formal action was taken Tuesday afternoon.

Dental facility

In other news, planners tabled a preliminary/final plan at the former Nick's Diner to expand the former National Auto Store into a 9,905-square-foot dental office at 1802 and 1814 Tilghman Street featuring Bella Casa Kitchen and Bath. The proposal, offered by Dr. Michael Skolnick, will be called ChildSmiles Dental.

The plan calls to expand the auto parts store to the rear of the building. The applicant already has demolished the diner. The auto parts store will become the dentist's office, and the Bella Casa footprint will not change.

Customer parking will be mostly on the building's west side, although parking will be available to the east side. The applicant is proposing new lighting along the frontage and in the parking lot.

The applicant will review the proposed driveway and parking lot before their next appearance.

Popeyes

New Popeyes restaurant on hold in Allentown The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new Popeyes on North 19th Street, where Nostos Greek Restaurant used to be.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, the commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast-food restaurant.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St.

The city is requesting the applicant provide traffic signal improvements, which the applicant maintains is "extremely expensive and unfair." An attorney for the applicant requested the commission table a vote Tuesday.