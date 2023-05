EASTON, Pa. - Kite enthusiasts can head out to Louise Moore Park in Easton for the annual Kite Day.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m.

It'll be held at Pavilion 2 and adjacent open fields on the west side of the park.

The family friendly event offers kite lessons, kite building, raffles, and games.

It's free of charge and open to the public.