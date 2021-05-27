ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thirty-five students from the Allentown School District celebrate a remarkable achievement this week.

The students have earned their high school diploma and an associate's degree from Lehigh Carbon Community College - at the same time.

They are the first graduates of a partnership between the school district and the community college giving students the chance to earn a high school diploma and associate's degree simultaneously.

We spoke with Jose Figueroa, a native of Puerto Rico who is among the graduates. He just got here in 2018 and quickly shot to the top of the class. 

"It felt really good because back in Puerto Rico, we don't have those same opportunities I have right here. And for that reason I feel really good," said Figueroa.

Figueroa is now heading to Lafayette College where he plans to major in mechanical engineering. He says his goal is to be able to return to Puerto Rico with the expertise to help rebuild homes and businesses destroyed in hurricanes and earthquakes in recent years.

