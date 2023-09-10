EASTON, Pa. — Police said a 36-year-old man was found dead after shots were fired in Easton, Northampton County, early Sunday morning.

Easton Police said they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lehigh Street for the report of a shooting around 2:22 a.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, the deceased man was found near the intersection of 14th and Lehigh Streets. Two residences and a vehicle on Lehigh Street were also struck by gunfire between 14th and 15th Streets, police said.

Police said evidence "including items consistent with a shooting occurring" were recovered from the 1400 block of Lehigh Street. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Easton Police are not currently searching for any suspects, but they ask anyone in the area with relevant home security camera footage to contact city detectives at (610) 250-6637, or the tip line at (610) 250-6635.

UPDATE: Easton Police are investigating the incident, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said around 11 a.m. Sunday.