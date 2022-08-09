L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use development proposed for North Krocks Road, across from the Hamilton Crossings bypass.
The project consists of several elements across 54.4 acres: Two apartment buildings that include 372 units, a clubhouse and a pool; a 160-unit hotel; and two commercial buildings, each with 10,000 square feet of space.
The plan includes 779 parking spaces for the site's residential portion and 375 parking spots for the commercial section. The project is in Lower Macungie's Highway Commercial Zoning District.
The plans showed two entry points off Krocks Road: One is about 375 feet north of the Route 222 intersection, and the second is the current access for the Resurrection Cemetery property. This access would be reconfigured to provide a dedicated right turn into the site with two exit lanes on Krocks Road.
The applicant plans to purchase a portion of the cemetery's property to consolidate that portion to provide the new access point. The applicant plans also to construct its own stormwater management.
No sidewalks or walkways were proposed on the sketch plan, but the township will require frontage improvements along Krocks. Further, an interconnected street and path system will be required.
Planners also reviewed stormwater issues. The site is within an area that immediately drains toward Schantz Road, which floods regularly. Lower Macungie has requested the project's engineer ensure that the proposed development mitigates or improves the runoff situation. Enhanced buffering along the Route 222 bypass and at the site's rear near the Pennsylvania Turnpike land and utility space will be necessary.
In addition, the township's code lists maximum height in this district to 50 feet or three stories of habitable space, and caps building length at 200 feet. Thus, revisions will be required.
Another topic dealt with was traffic. The applicant did not submit a traffic study, and one is required. Further, preliminary discussions with the Pennsylvania Department Transportation have suggested that direct access to Route 222 would not be approved without significant coordination, according to township officials. Development officials acknowledged Tuesday night that these issues were still to be addressed.
During the meeting, Chairman Thomas Beil suggested the developer move the hotel closer to Krocks Road and Route 222. He questioned also why a swimming pool designed for the site was in close proximity to Route 222.
For some time, the site has been vacant. It was considered for Hamilton Crossings' second phase that never occurred.
As the proposal was a sketch plan, no planning commission action was required.
The Fields at Brookside
In other business, the commission recommended preliminary/final subdivision plan approval to The Fields at Brookside, a residential development consisting of 66 single-family homes by Kay Builders and Brookside Country Club. The applicant plans to subdivide a 200-acre tract into one parcel containing 18.5 acres, with the country club retaining the balance.
The land development activity is actually occurring in the neighboring Borough of Macungie, not Lower Macungie Township. However, the development will require frontage improvements along Willow Lane in Lower Macungie. The applicant plans to reconfigure the existing country club access from Willow Lane. It is also proposing a loop road which connects to Country Club Drive, exiting onto Brookside Road.
The Valley at Indian Creek
Finally, a preliminary/final plan for 22 single-family homes at 3510 Macungie Road on roughly 11.1 acres at the intersection of Macungie Road and Indian Creek Road was pulled at the applicant's request.
Known as the Valley at Indian Creek, the plan scheduled to be reviewed Tuesday night was revised to remove 10 units that had been proposed along the Indian Creek Road frontage. It included also a newly proposed internal loop road and a stormwater management basin expansion.