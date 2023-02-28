L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley CVS was hit by shoplifters twice in the past few weeks.

The first happened on Feb. 4 around 8:40 p.m., though it wasn't discovered until 10 days later, state police say.

A man and woman stole more than $2,100 worth of over-the-counter allergy medication from the CVS off of Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, police say. The pair then drove off in a white SUV.

Then on Feb. 21 around 6:30 p.m., a man stole $955 worth of over-the-counter medication from the same store.

Police are investigating both thefts.