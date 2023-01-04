CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A Greater Valley YMCA project is getting a big financial boost.

The federal $3 million Community Project Funding grant will help establish the Saucon Creek YMCA, which will serve residents residing in the southern part of Lehigh County, according to a news release from the Greater Valley YMCA.

The grant will support the pre-construction and land development costs (including environmental and geotechnical engineering services, site development, and utility connections), as well as initial construction costs, the organization said.

The organization says the proposed Greater Valley YMCA Saucon Creek Branch will provide jobs, child care, youth and teen programs, a health and wellness center, a community center for area schools and organizations to utilize, an aquatics center, senior programs and activities to address physical and mental wellness, and collaborative partnerships and programs which address social issues.

The Community Project Funding requests were incorporated into the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 and were approved in Congress.

Congresswoman Susan Wild said, “The new YMCA space in Southern Lehigh will not only provide quality child care programs to set our kids up for success but will also serve as a community space to gather, connect, and develop the foundations for a healthy life. Making child care more affordable, accessible, and reliable is a critical issue to our community."

"I would like to thank David Fagerstrom, Peter Dent, and Greater Valley YMCA for their collaboration in working to secure this funding. I would also like to recognize the Y’s tireless volunteers—like Jennifer Johnson, Samantha Falcone, and Dr. Kathleen Hutnik—who have played a crucial role in making the Saucon Creek Y Project a reality," Wild said.

Dave Fagerstrom, President and CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA, will be speaking about the project at an Open Community Forum event on Wednesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. at Southern Lehigh High School, at 5800 Main Street in Center Valley.

The organization says the goal of the event is to encourage residents to learn about the proposed Greater Valley YMCA Saucon Creek YMCA Branch and to offer feedback on desired programs and services to best serve the community.