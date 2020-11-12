EASTON, Pa. - Starting next week, the third floor of City Hall in Easton will be closed to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Effective Monday, November 16, the third floor will be closed to the public and all meetings will be held virtually, Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Thursday.
“With the continued surge in the COVID-19 pandemic we want to ensure the safety of our employees. Our online payment services are available,” said Panto.
The city is also evaluating the complete closure of public buildings, including City Hall, by the end of next week.
Panto said the city is also scheduling a news conference for next Thursday to discuss the Winter Village and the impact of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. There will also be forthcoming announcements about this year’s Peace Candle lighting and the impact that COVID will have on it, Panto said.