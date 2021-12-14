BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A third grader from Bethlehem is doing her part to help the homeless in our area stay warm this holiday season.
8-year-old Evelyn Yoder bought 30 pairs of socks, gloves and hats, along with assorted food items and stuffed them into what she calls "Blessing Bags."
She brought them to the Family Wash Day laundromat in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.
Evelyn raised the money herself to buy the items for the bags.
"I did a bake sale near my house. Lots of my neighbors came over, and we raised $500," she said.
Evelyn isn't stopping with Tuesday's donation.
Up next? She plans to deliver hats and gloves to "Project Valor" for homeless veterans.