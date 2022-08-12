EASTON, Pa. - Authorities have arrested a third alleged gunman in the fatal shooting of two teens in Easton in March.

Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, said the Northampton County district attorney's office.

He is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and attempted homicide, as well as related offenses.

He is accused of being one of multiple people to open fire on a BMW SUV the afternoon of March 14, killing 17-year-old D'Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa, the DA said.

Altajier Robinson, 20, and Jayden Denizard, 15, were arrested in March on homicide charges.

Investigators say the three shot at the stolen SUV in the 1300 block of Washington Street. There were four people total in the vehicle, and multiple others standing nearby.

Cagle, of Easton, is in Warren County Prison awaiting extradition to Northampton County to face the charges, the DA said.

Authorities have not commented on a motive.