BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The third and final teenager charged in the deadly shooting of a high school senior is now in custody.
Gabriel Ramos, 18, turned himself in to Bethlehem police Wednesday night, police said Thursday.
Ramos and two 16-year-olds, Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, are accused of killing Aiden Toussaint, 17, during a drug deal in Bethlehem's Saucon Park Tuesday night.
The teens tried to rob Toussaint and a scuffle ensued, and Toussaint was shot several times, authorities said.
Toussaint, a senior and wrestler at Whitehall High School, died at the hospital.
Ramos, Bringuez and Nieves are all facing charges of homicide, robbery and related offenses.