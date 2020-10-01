BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The third and final teenager charged in the deadly shooting of a high school senior is now in custody.

Gabriel Ramos, 18, turned himself in to Bethlehem police Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Ramos and two 16-year-olds, Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, are accused of killing Aiden Toussaint, 17, during a drug deal in Bethlehem's Saucon Park Tuesday night.

The teens tried to rob Toussaint and a scuffle ensued, and Toussaint was shot several times, authorities said.

Toussaint, a senior and wrestler at Whitehall High School, died at the hospital.

Ramos, Bringuez and Nieves are all facing charges of homicide, robbery and related offenses.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.