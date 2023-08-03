EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday in favor of a state grant of $4.3 million for expansion of St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus.

The money will come from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, not from the county. The RACP supports projects of regional significance that promote economic activity. The county is not contributing money, but a vote in favor of the grant was required.

St. Luke's plans involves expansion at its Bethlehem Township campus off Route 33. The work includes another operating room and space for radiology. Last week, the hospital said the construction is part of its master plan. Documents filed with the township show a new five-story wing, expansion of the existing building, and 146 new hospital beds.

County Council's Economic Development Committee, led by Tara Zrinski, reviewed the St. Luke's plan before the full council meeting.

The vote on approving the grant was 8-0, with one abstention. In favor were Council President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Cusick, John Brown, Kevin Lott and Zrinski. Lori Vargo Heffner, a St. Luke's employee, abstained.

Broadband internet

That committee also heard about a potential expansion of broadband internet in the county.

Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said most of the county has some broadband access, but the quality varies. If a family has children doing schoolwork and parents working remotely, the connection might falter.

McClure said improved broadband access could help people move into the middle class.

Former Dixie Cup plant

Northampton County Executive McClure says county is in talks with potential Dixie Cup developer An earlier agreement to convert the 625,000-square-foot property at 315 S. 24th St. into a "last mile" distribution fell through when McClure said he would veto any tax break for what he said would be a warehouse.

Council also heard from McClure that a would-be developer of the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is working with his administration on a state incentive to turn the blighted property into residential and retail space. He did not identify the developer because the purchase of the property is not settled.