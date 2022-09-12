ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four Allentown residents are taking aim at Lehigh County and its election board for the handling of mail-in ballot drop boxes in past elections.

Advocacy group America First Legal Foundation is working on behalf of the plaintiffs to sue the county, claiming the Lehigh County Election Board failed to put safeguards in place to prevent election law violations.

A lawsuit filed by the foundation, which was founded by two former Trump administration officials, claims nearly 300 people may have dropped off more than one mail-in ballot during the 2021 election.

Their intel came from a review by the Lehigh County's top cop himself.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says he was asked at the start of this year to review activity at ballot boxes from the November 2021 election. He says while it appears nearly 300 people possibly put more than one ballot in the dropbox, he can't be certain.

The lawsuit claims that the Lehigh County Election Board "declined to put safeguards in place to prevent future election law violations."

The Lehigh County Election Board office says they can't comment on ongoing litigation.

Martin, however, says he feels while extra eyes could and should be placed on ballot boxes, he didn't feel as though his report found any evidence of voter fraud, just possible innocent violations.

"I'm willing to assume that many of those instances were spouses dropping off each other's ballot, as the governor's wife voted," Martin said.

Without having any knowledge of the lawsuit - Martin says he hasn't even seen it - he sent a letter to the Lehigh County Election Board with his own recommendations for the drop boxes.

He says they should be manned by Voter Registration Office employees. He also wants access to the dropbox at the Government Center restricted to normal business hours.

Martin says funding to do so should not be a problem, because the county received more than $1 million to assist with mail-in voting.