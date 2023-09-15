ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Four people were arrested — of which three were charged with possession with intent to distribute — by Allentown Police in a drug bust on Thursday evening.

The bust occurred just after 6 p.m., as officers executed a search warrant in the 400 block of North Church Street.

Police said that the residence had been barricaded, and they observed "an individual cooking suspected crack cocaine" upon entering. A further search located quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other pills, a digital scale, assorted packaging paraphernalia and U.S. currency, according to police.

As a result of the bust, three people have been all been charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute (PWI) and four counts of conspiracy PWI.

Those charged are 41-year-old Tyreece Irby, of the 500 block of West Allen Street; 38-year-old Mack Hayes, of the 400 block of North Church Street; and 50-year-old Kendra Sutton, of the 400 block of North Church Street. Police did not say whether Hayes or Sutton were the residents of the home.

Additionally, police said Rafael Delgado was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Police noted "an individual" tried to flee the residence by running on rooftops, but was apprehended by Center City bike units nearby.