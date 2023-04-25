BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is releasing more details about an alleged hate crime on Lehigh University's campus.

Four people are now facing charges in the assaults on a student in the early-morning hours of April 15, said DA Houck, in a news release Tuesday.

The incident started when the victim, who is Black, and two friends were walking home around 2 a.m. in the area of Packer Avenue and Webster Street. A vehicle drove by and someone inside yelled a racial slur at the victim, Houck said.

The victim told police he ran after the vehicle, hit his hands on the trunk, then reached into the back driver's side window and briefly touched someone inside before letting the car go and going back to his friends, the DA said.

The car then turned around and parked, and the group of four young men, who do not have any relation to Lehigh, chased the victim and his friends and surrounded them, the DA said. One of the men hit the victim, then the victim got away and ran back to his dorm on campus.

The victim went to see a friend inside and use the bathroom, and when he came out, the same group of men was waiting for him and attacked him, authorities say.

The victim got away and hid in a friend's room until the group of four eventually left the dorm, the DA said.

The group of four had been let inside the dorm by a student who believed they had friends inside, officials said. She said one of the men had asked her if she lived there, then when she used her card to open the door, the rest of the group came around the corner and went inside.

She then saw the group banging on the bathroom door and saw one of the men pull a small black gun from his waistband, the DA said. He either clicked off the safety or racked the slide, then held the gun while he yelled for the victim to open the door.

Investigators found surveillance video of the original incident and tracked the car's owner.

Charged are:

Brandon John, 22, of East Norriton; simple assault and harassment

22, of East Norriton; simple assault and harassment Michael Rosta, 21, of Hatfield; burglary and simple assault

21, of Hatfield; burglary and simple assault Nabil Jameel, 22, of Hatfield; simple assault

22, of Hatfield; simple assault Cameron Graf, 22, of Hatfield; simple assault and harassment

Each of the suspects admitted to police their involvement in the incident, the DA said.

The victim was not seriously physically hurt.