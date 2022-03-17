BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From the fiddle, to the fluthered, to the face of a mug.
"St. Patrick's Day is the time of year when everyone wants to be or get a piece of Irish Heritage," said Neville Gardner of Bethlehem's Red Stag Pub.
Gardner partnered with ArtsQuest to bring Slainte, a four-day Irish Festival, to SteelStacks.
"If you're going to sit down and have some whiskey what do the Irish say?" I asked Neville, with a set of some of the finest Irish whiskey in front of us.
"Slainte!" he exclaimed.
With whiskey, a big part of Irish tradition, Gardner shares how to savor what he calls the cure for any illness.
"It's sip. You want to sip and savor," he said.
If alcohol is off your menu, then Irish food and music is the substitute. Aside from performing, Addyson Young of ArtsQuest is hosting a youth fiddling competition.
"You will get a full spread, so many Irish bands from Ireland and right here in the Lehigh Valley," she said.
This includes opening night performers House of Hamill, which consists of husband-wife duo Brian Buchanan and Rose Baldino, and base player Caroline Browning.
"Pretty much every song is about someone dying or someone's wake. It's kind of like Irish humor they have a way of whistling past the graveyard," Buchanan said when describing the genre.
Ireland's potato famine moved many immigrants into the Valley in the mid 1800's, especially into Allentown's 6th Ward, as textile, steel, and manufacturing jobs were plentiful.
Those early roots are still very much alive and celebrated with festivals like Slainte.
"So many more people are traveling to Ireland, and many are coming here. A lot of Irish and UK immigrants are coming to work locally here," Gardner said.
The festival starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. It continues Friday night and then all-day Saturday and Sunday. It is ticketed and more information can be found at the ArtsQuest website.