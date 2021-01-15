EASTON, Pa. - All four teens charged in the death of a Whitehall High School senior are in court Friday for their preliminary hearings.
Gabriel Ramos and Danielle Lyons, both 18, and 16-year-olds Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves are all facing homicide, robbery and other charges in the killing of 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint.
Lyons and Bringuez both waived their hearings in Northampton County court, and are moving forward with a not guilty plea. Their cases will be moved to county court.
Ramos and Nieves were then called together into the court room, where Bringuez took the stand.
Bringuez said it was Lyons who drove the group to Saucon Park back in September, with a plan to rob Toussaint during a $700 marijuana deal.
He says it was Ramos' idea to rob Toussaint, after Bringuez saw through a Snapchat story that Toussaint was selling weed.
The group met up with Toussaint, who was with his brother and girlfriend, in a parking lot at the south end of Bethlehem's Saucon Park around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Bringuez says it was during the robbery inside Toussaint's girlfriend's car that Ramos pulled out his gun from his waist and pointed it at Toussaint.
Bringuez then says Toussaint pulled out his gun, yelling, "I'm going to kill you, give me the money."
After fighting back and forth, Bringuez says Ramos ultimately fired his handgun, shooting Toussaint.
Toussaint's brother and girlfriend attempted to drive him to the hospital before flagging down police, who rushed him to St. Luke's Fountain Hill where he later died.
Bringuez said in court Friday that he, Ramos and Nieves FaceTimed later that night to come up with a plan to tell police that a man was walking on the street and he shot Toussaint.
