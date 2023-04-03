S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Route 22 for hours Monday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, shortly before the Cedar Crest Boulevard exit in South Whitehall Township.

A tractor-trailer ended up off the shoulder, smashed into the guard rail. Another big truck went through the center concrete median, stopping perpendicular to the highway.

At least one of the westbound lanes was closed for about two hours.

The eastbound side reopened just before noon.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the scene, including fluid that had leaked from the vehicles.

State police did not yet have information on what may have led to the crash.