BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 78 in Bethlehem.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle rear-ended a Honda CR-V in the eastbound lanes, just before the Hellertown exit, state police said.
The impact sent the CR-V across the left lane and into the grassy center median, and the vehicle rolled onto its side.
The other vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Two men in the CR-V were able to get themselves out, and they helped pull their pregnant wives out of the car, authorities said.
The couples, one from Easton and the other from Bergen County, New Jersey, were taken to the hospital. All four people sustained suspected minor injuries, police said.
Anybody with information on the crash or the vehicle/driver that fled the scene is asked to contact state police at 610-759-6106.