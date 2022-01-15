PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Officers from the Slate Belt Regional Police department are announcing multiple arrests in connection with theft of metal.
On December 30, the department received a theft complaint from the owner of Advantage Electrical Services in Plainfield Township.
An investigation revealed that between June 2021-November 2021, four employees scrapped copper at two different salvage yards and received over $39,000.
The arrests include Christopher Kieffer, Johnathan Schantz, Brent Schantz and Joseph Redmond.
Redmond, Johnathan Schantz and Brent Schantz were arraigned and released on unsecured bail.
An arrest warrant was issued on January 11, for Kieffer.
All four suspects are charged with Theft of Secondary Metal and Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Secondary Metal.