ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four people were shot in Allentown Sunday night, according to APD.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

That’s near the East Side Youth Center.

They say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they got there.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

"We are saddened by the incident that transpired on our property late Sunday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured. At this time, East Side Youth Center is fully cooperating with the ongoing Allentown Police investigation of this incident," according to a statement from the East Side Youth Center.

"It is important to keep in mind that this incident occurred during a time when no youth activities were happening. We are working with APD and the Mayor’s Office to ensure that our facility remains a safe space for young people to engage in athletic activities," the center said in the statement.

While investigating, police learned three other victims showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds from the same incident.

All the victims are expected to survive.

69 News crews at the scene heard a basketball game may have been involved but that has not been confirmed by police.

No one has been arrested.

The Allentown Police Department asks anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753, ext. 1.

Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.