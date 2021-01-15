BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Four teens are headed to trial for the fatal shooting of a Whitehall High School senior.
The teens faced a preliminary hearing Friday.
Authorities say 18-year-olds Danielle Lyons and Gabriel Ramos, as well as Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, went to Saucon Park In Bethlehem under the guise of buying $700 worth of marijuana in September 2020.
Bringuez testified that he saw on social media that Toussaint allegedly had some to sell, and the plan was to rob him. But Bringuez says when they made it to the park, things quickly went south.
Bringuez says when Nieves and Ramos got into the back seat of Toussaint's car, Toussaint told them not to try anything funny and indicated he had a gun. That's when Bringuez says Ramos pulled out a gun, and the teens jumped out and started running.
Bringuez says Toussaint followed and was yelling at them to give him their money. Bringuez says Ramos fired his gun, and the teens fled.
Toussaint was struck twice. He later died from gunshot wounds at St. Luke's Fountain Hill.
Toussaint's family attended the preliminary hearing for the teens. They say listening to the details was hard.
"I'm not gonna say that he was perfect you know because he's not. But all we ask him for is justice because for you to five people to go against one person and at the end of the day he's dead we just want peace," said Jacqueline Knight, Toussaint's aunt.
Charges against Ramos and Nieves were held over for trial after their hearings. Lyons and Bringuez both waived their preliminary hearing.
Two of the defendants are minors, but the district attorney says they will be tried as adults.
The teens will be arraigned April 22.