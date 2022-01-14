EASTON, Pa. – Friday was the sentencing for four teens involved in the robbery and shooting death of Whitehall senior Aiden Toussaint.
"Emotional was probably the overwhelming feeling," said Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rebecca Kulik.
Northampton County's Courtroom 1 was packed all morning and into the afternoon with well over 100 loved ones of Toussaint.
Prosecutors say in September of 2020, they lured Toussaint via Snapchat to Saucon Park in Bethlehem. They said they'd be buying about $700 worth of marijuana but intended to rob him.
Investigators say after a confrontation, guns were pulled - Toussaint's ended up being a BB gun - and Gabriel Ramos shot Toussaint twice.
Ramos was sentenced to 18 to 36 years for third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Christopher Nieves was sentenced to six and a half to 14 years for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, plus nine to 18 months for aggravated assault after that.
Danielle Lyons was sentenced to six and a half to 14 years for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, plus a consecutive sentence of one to twelve months for simple assault.
Isaac Bringuez is facing six and a half to 14 years for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Judge John Morganelli sentenced the teens.
"Ultimately, there was no sentence that the judge could impose today that would fully address the wrongs and bring back their son," said Kulik.
During impact statements, ten family members and friends outlined the toll Toussaint's death has taken on loved ones. Those effects include depression, inability to sleep, weight loss and challenges in schools.
His mom Claudette Pottinger cried as she said, "these people don't know what they did to me."
Toussaint's cousin, who considered him to be like a brother, said, "If the tears could bring him back, we would be holding him and never let him go."
"When I close my eyes, all I see is my nephew's face," said Diane Thomas, Toussaint's aunt.
The student wrestler was called "his family's sunshine," kind, outgoing, and funny.
Letters from officials at Whitehall High School supported this.
"The defendants have taken so much from him. Things that a 17-year-old normally would get to experience: graduation, prom, college. He was interested in going to the military, and I think his young age makes this all the more tragic," said Kulik.
Police say Toussaint's brother and girlfriend saw him get killed.
"He's a brave kid, and I hope that in time, that he does find peace and he goes on and lives a good life," said Detective Emily Falko of the Bethlehem Police Department. "Especially for {his girlfriend} too. I think sometimes people forget that they witnessed the most traumatic thing in their life."
Defendants took the stand too. Many apologized repeatedly.
Some Bethlehem school officials asked for grace and leniency for Lyons, whom they once considered to be a model student.
When Ramos took the stand, he too said sorry.
"I feel like this is a bad dream," said Ramos. "I didn't shoot to kill. I shot to protect myself. I did not intend to kill. I wish that I could go back in time and change that mistake."
The prosecution pointed out there have been countless incident reports involving Ramos since he's been behind bars.
Toussaint's mom previously told us selling marijuana doesn't define a legacy of love.
"I just hope that the families find peace in time," said Falko.
The sentences can be appealed to the superior court in the next 30 days.