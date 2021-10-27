ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A four-time Olympian is helping young kids in Allentown get excited about health and fitness.
Joetta Clark Diggs was at The Learning Hub Wednesday at North 6th Street.
The retired track-and-field champion got preschool students moving on the gym floor with fun exercise and racing activities.
Her organization, Joetta Sports and Beyond, teamed up with Community Services for Children to offer a Head 2 Toe Fitness Program for kids in the Head Start program.
Joetta said even though they were all wearing masks, she could tell the kids enjoyed it.
"You can't see their smiles, but we read their eyes, and their eyes are saying they're having a great time and we are so happy to be here," Diggs said.
Joetta made it to the Olympics in 1988, 1992, 1996, and 2000.
She is also an author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker.