ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four people were wounded in a shooting in Allentown Sunday night.

The bullets started flying just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the East Side Youth Center.

Allentown police say no one was killed. The shooting appeared to have happened inside during a basketball game.

Officials did confirm blood had been cleaned from a bench inside the gym Monday morning.

"We're working with the families to prevent retaliation," said Hasshan Batts, with Promise Neighborhoods Lehigh Valley, an inner-city organization working to stem violence.

"So the people that were harmed, we're providing mediation services, we're providing support and assistance."

Batts adds the victims they're helping are young adults under the age of 25.

Allentown police aren't giving details of what happened, but Batts believes the shooting happened inside the East Side Youth Center during a Sunday night basketball game.

Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

In a statement the East Side Youth Center, a nonprofit, volunteer-based community service organization, said the incident occurred during a time when no youth activities were happening.

The center does rent the space out to different organizations.

Police have not said if they have a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.