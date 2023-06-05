BETHLEHEM, Pa. - MusikFest - the #1 music festival in North America twice now - is celebrating a historic milestone: 40 years of music, food, and fun in Bethlehem.

The 11-day event, run by ArtsQuest, relies heavily on volunteers; more than 1,000 people are needed to put on the show.

Organizers say 12 people have been pitching in since the festival's very beginning. For the past four decades, the volunteers have done everything from pour drinks to set up the main stage for the big acts.

Monday afternoon, officials recognized their efforts - purchasing a cake for the volunteers and popping a bottle of champagne. Like proud parents, the men and women have witnessed the Bethlehem-based festival grow and all the changes made to keep the event successful.

"I knew it was going to work, but I didn't know it was going to work this long, and become this big," said Bill Watson of Whitehall.

"If Musikfest was not constantly evolving, we wouldn't be here," said Paul Fistner of Bethlehem. "40 years later, you can't have the same thing year after year after year."

Through the years, they've seen many artists - local folks and headliners alike - take the stage.

"Boston was really good," added Watson. "Lynyrd Skynyrd and Carrie Underwood."

Flashback to the 20th anniversary event - Mama Jama, BROTHER and Red Elvises played back-to-back in the same evening.

"That was a party that started at 5:30 and ran right until 11, and it was almost like the crowd was on an adrenaline high," explained Fistner.

They've also made so many memories.

"There's so many, so many good stories," explained Watson. "One girl went into the ladies' room, and somebody came by and locked the door on her, and she wound up staying half the night in there until finally a security guard got her out. She was even getting toilet paper to make a pillow so she could sleep."

Each year, they'll pour drinks and pick up trash and set up stages only to tear them down.

"There's all kinds of work to be done, and volunteers help us with that greatly," said ArtsQuest Volunteer Program Manager Cory Stevens.

It's a labor of love, and the volunteers say the hard work is worth the reward.

"I will see thousands of people laughing and shaking hands and hugging - usually with an adult beverage in hand -- and the music playing in the background, and the smell of the festival food coming off the grills and the smoke," added Fistner. "It's just like, 'Wow. This is perfect. Life is good.'"

Anybody who is interested can sign up to volunteer.

This year, the event runs August 3-13; the full lineup - free and ticketed events - can be viewed on Musikfest's website.