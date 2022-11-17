BETHLEHEM, Pa. - About 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Bethlehem neighborhood after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday.

The tanker crashed around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police say.

It spilled a large amount of gas, about three-quarters of its tank, which holds somewhere between 4,000 and 7,000 gallons, police said.

Officers were going door to door to evacuate everyone within a 1,000-meter radius of the scene, which was about 400 homes.

Authorities also activated the reverse 911 system.

Those evacuated are being taken to Nitschmann Middle School, where the auditorium is expected to reach capacity, police said.

The top concerns with the situation are a fire or explosion, with the environmental impact also taken into consideration, Bethlehem police said.

Firefighters, UGI and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

The driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital with injuries, but that person's condition is not known. Police are still working to determine what led to the crash.

