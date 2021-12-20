Upper Macungie Twp. crash scene
Rich Rolen, 69 News

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of the man killed in a vehicle accident in Upper Macungie Township over the weekend.

The coroner reports, 47-year-old Benjamin Bleiler of Allentown died at the scene of the crash.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. 

Bleiler was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

Initial reports from police say two SUVs collided when they entered the intersection at the same time.

Bleiler's passenger and the other driver were taken the hospital for moderate injuries.

