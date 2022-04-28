More than 4 million square feet of new warehouses, including three at the site of the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. campus, was reviewed by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday.
Commissioners expressed frustration about development of big boxes and the loss of open space, but the issue remains the same: If private property is zoned for warehouses, warehouses can be built on the land.
"We need to start advocating different types of development, things that will bring good jobs for people," LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said during the virtual meeting. He said the State of Pennsylvania would have to step in for that to happen.
The commission does not approve or deny plans. Its staff reviews proposals and makes recommendations, which are then voted upon by appointed commissioners. The reviews are sent to local governments, which make final land-use decisions. All items discussed Thursday were also considered during an LVPC committee meeting Tuesday.
The single-biggest proposal is for the former Air Products headquarters at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. in Upper Macungie Township: three warehouses covering 2.61 million square feet. The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters a mile away last year.
That warehouse plan would add to traffic on Cetronia Road, Trexlertown Road, Route 100, Route 222, Schantz Road and Tilghman Street, according to the staff review. Access to Interstate 78 is about three miles away via Route 222.
"The scale of the proposed development is not suitable for the location, which contains a mix of residential, commercial and industrial uses," according to the review, prepared by Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz.
The commission also objects to the proposed removal of solar panels from the site.
The second-largest development discussed Thursday is for five warehouses covering 1.14 million total square feet in Palmer Township. That is planned for 1571 Van Buren Road in the Chrin Commerce Centre near Route 33.
That proposal "generally exhibits consistency" with the commission's regional plan because the location near Route 33 can handle truck traffic. The staff review said the five warehouses would generate 1,996 vehicle trips daily, 686 of them by trucks.
The five big boxes would go up in two stages, and a stone farmhouse at the site would be moved.
In another project, two warehouses off Route 100 in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County, would cover a little more than 600,000 square feet total. One would be at 2951 Betz Court, the other at 2766 Route 100, about 3.4 miles north of Interstate 78.
Stephen Lear, co-chairman of Lowhill's planning commission, said the developments would make traffic congestion, particularly at the intersection of Route 100 and Kernsville Road, much worse.
The commission voted in all cases to send staff comments on to the townships where development is planned.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said in some cases, local officials want the tax revenue from development even if it means more long-run costs for roads, bridges and other "infrastructure" in the future.
"There is no strategy at the local level by any municipal government to be able to handle the cost of the infrastructure maintenance they have now, let alone into the future," she said.
Bradley said the result is "an infrastructure funding and maintenance crisis" at the local and state levels.
The LVPC also bid farewell to Geoff Reese, a 42-year veteran of the commission. Reese, now the director of environmental planning, joined the commission in 1980. His specialty has been in handling stormwater issues.
"It's been a great ride," Reese said. He plans to spend more time with his grandchildren.
"You've had a tremendous impact on this region," Vice Chairman Amato told Reese.