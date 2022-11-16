N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a pattern at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute this week, and not a good one.

Wednesday marks the fourth school day in a row that the North Whitehall Township technical school received a threat, disrupting school, LCTI says.

The threat was received in the morning, and school buses that were on their way to LCTI at the time were sent back to their home high schools. Student drivers were redirected by staff on campus, LCTI said.

The school will be closed Wednesday, and teachers will post assignments on Schoology for students.

LCTI closed Friday and Monday, and was locked down for two hours on Tuesday, all due to threats made via the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip line.

State police are trying to track down the source of the threats. So far, they appear to be unfounded, LCTI said.

Administrators and parents say they are frustrated at the string of events.