ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Luis Ramos and Union Terrace Elementary School students took a trip outside the classroom. The fourth graders got a hands-on learning experience of what life is like on the farm during Lehigh County Agriculture Education Day.

"I doubt that we have future farmers, but we certainly have future eaters," Chairman and CEO of the Great Allentown Fair Beverly Gruber said. "And you better know that a farmer is needed in order to eat."

Gruber says it's her mission to involve the younger generation into the "Ag" end of the fair.

"This has been a dream of mine for years and we finally got it to come together today," Gruber said.

"We learned about bees and how they make honey and how they make their wax," one student said.

From sheering sheep to planting herbs, butter making and more, these students - typically entrenched in city life - say the country experience was worth it.

"It was fun," another student said. "I did some new experiences and it was really, really nice."

While the field trip to the farm was meant to be a fun experience, organizers say, they hope the students take away the true importance of all aspects of agriculture.